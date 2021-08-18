States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes

“The department has the authority to investigate any state educational agency whose policies or actions may infringe on the rights of every student to access public education equally," Cardona said in a statement. He added that states banning mask mandates are “needlessly placing students, families and educators at risk.”

The agency’s Office for Civil Rights can issue a range of sanctions up to a total loss of federal education funding in cases of civil rights violations.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pressed ahead with a ban on school mask requirements, and the state’s education officials are now weighing whether to withhold salaries of some superintendents that have defied the order. Texas and at least six other states have instituted similar prohibitions.

The state policies run counter to guidance from the from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends universal mask wearing for students and teachers in the classroom. In its guidance, the CDC cited the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Biden indicated last week that he believes he does not personally have the authority to overturn the policies, but he pleaded with Republican governors to reconsider their prohibitions. If they won’t help, he urged them to “at least get out of the way.”