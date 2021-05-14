States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means

“I think it just further supports the decision we made to lift the mask mandate," said newly elected Mayor Larry Milton. “It was dividing our community. We heard loud and clear from voters that they wanted the mask mandate repealed."

The CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their last required dose — in part to highlight the benefits of the shots and motivate other people to get inoculated.

Nearly 47% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and almost 36% is fully vaccinated. Virus cases have dropped to their lowest level since September, at an average of about 35,000 a day, and have fallen by almost one-third in just the past two weeks. Deaths have plummeted to about 620 a day on average, a level not seen since July of last year.

In Kansas, Richard Ranzau, who has emerged in recent weeks as a leading opponent of masks in schools in the Wichita area and formerly served on the county commission, said the announcement was overdue.

“If you don’t have confidence in the vaccine then why are you getting vaccinated? At this point everyone, at least here in Kansas, everyone has had the opportunity,” he said.