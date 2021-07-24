States share resources as wildfires rage across US West

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Crews from multiple states are battling wildfires in Montana, where five firefighters were injured combatting one of numerous blazes that have ravaged rural lands and threatened or destroyed homes across the U.S. West.

The nation's largest wildfire, southern Oregon’s Bootleg fire, was over 40% contained Saturday as more than 2,200 crew members worked to corral it in the heat and wind, fire officials said. The growth of the sprawling blaze had slowed, but thousands of homes remained threatened on its eastern side, authorities said.

“This fire is resistant to stopping at dozer lines,” Jim Hanson, fire behavior analyst, said in a news release from the Oregon Department of Forestry. “With the critically dry weather and fuels we are experiencing, firefighters are having to constantly reevaluate their control lines and look for contingency options.”

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for four northern counties because of wildfires that he said were causing “conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property.” The proclamation opened the way for more state support.