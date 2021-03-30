States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

“When you have $100 million to help and only 40% is spent, something is wrong. There is no question there are a lot of people in need," Justin La Mort, a supervising attorney at Mobilization for Justice Inc., a nonprofit legal services provider in New York.

He said the program was too focused on preventing fraud — at the expense of helping people.

Bonney Ginett, whose massage therapy business dried up during the pandemic, applied for help in July and said she was denied in October because she failed to prove loss of income. The 66-year-old New York City resident now owes more than $26,000 in back rent on her one-bedroom apartment and fears eviction.

“It's a well-meaning program and probably should and ought to be fixed, but it's hard to say because of how much overload their system experienced and might still be experiencing,” Ginett said. “The types of relief that could help me are supposedly there. But then you run into a brick wall.”

Lennard Katz, her landlord and a partner at Sussex Realty, said he didn't understand how Ginett couldn't get help.

“We believe it’s a travesty that NY State has been unable or unwilling to get money to the tenants and landlords that desperately need assistance during the Covid crisis,” he said by email.