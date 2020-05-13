States, tribe seek to suspend coal sales from US lands

A lease sale last month brought in $3.4 million for almost 10 million tons of coal on federal lands adjacent to GCC Energy's King II mine in southwestern Colorado.

Opponents of the leasing program include the Democratic attorneys general of California, New York, New Mexico and Washington state, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and several environmental groups.

“Now is the perfect time to put a halt on digging up coal from out public lands and subjecting the public to the air water and climate pollution that activity causes," said Jenny Harbine, the attorney for Wildearth Guardians, the Sierra Club and other environmental groups.

The mining industry and two coal states, Wyoming and Montana, are lined up on the side of the administration.

They said in court filings that the administration was within its rights to lift the moratorium, and that it satisfied any concerns over the move through the court-ordered environmental analysis that was completed in February.

The lawsuit was being used as “a backdoor vehicle to judicially end federal coal leasing," after other branches of government declined to take up the cause, attorneys for the coal states and mining industry wrote in court filings.