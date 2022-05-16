 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

States with the most historic sites at risk of flooding

  • Updated
  • 0

Stacker identified historic buildings of national significance across the U.S. located in census tracts with very or relatively high risk of flooding, using data from FEMA’s National Risk Index and the National Register of Historic Places.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mississippi sues Favre, wrestlers, over welfare misspending

Mississippi sues Favre, wrestlers, over welfare misspending

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is suing retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, three former pro wrestlers and several other people and businesses to try to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars that were intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation. The lawsuit was filed Monday. It says the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million in money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program. The suit was filed less than two weeks after a mother and son who ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi pleaded guilty to state criminal charges tied to the misspending.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Kharkiv residents return to destroyed homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News