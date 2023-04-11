NEW YORK — U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
Experts believe STDs are rising because of declining condom use, inadequate sex education and reduced testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Millions of Americans are infected each year. Rates are highest in men who have sex with men, and among Black and Hispanic Americans and Native Americans.
"Sexually transmitted infections are an enormous, low-priority public health problem. And they've been a low-priority problem for decades, in spite of the fact that they are the most commonly reported kind of infectious disease," said Dr. John M. Douglas Jr., a retired health official who lectures at the Colorado School of Public Health.
Many doctors see promise in doxycycline, a cheap antibiotic that has been sold for more than 50 years.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is drafting recommendations for using it as a kind of morning-after pill for preventing STDs, said Dr. Leandro Mena, director of the agency's STD prevention division.
The drug is used to treat a range of infections. A study published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine showed its potential to prevent sexually transmitted infections.
In the study, about 500 gay men, bisexual men and transgender women in Seattle and San Francisco with previous STD infections took one doxycycline pill within 72 hours of unprotected sex. Those who took the pills were about 90% less likely to get chlamydia, about 80% less likely to get syphilis and more than 50% less likely to get gonorrhea compared with people who did not take the pills after sex, the researchers found.
The study was led by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, and built on a similar French study that saw promise in the idea.
"We do need new approaches, new innovations" to help bring sexually transmitted infections under control, said Dr. Philip Andrew Chan, who is consulting with the CDC on the doxycycline recommendations.
Mena said there is no sign the STD trend is slowing.
Mississippi had the highest rate of gonorrhea cases, according to 2021 CDC data released Tuesday. Alaska saw a sharp increase in its chlamydia case rate that allowed it to overtake Mississippi at the top of that list. South Dakota had the highest rate of early-stage syphilis.
And Arizona had the tragic distinction of having the highest rate of cases in which infected moms pass on syphilis to their babies, potentially leading to death of the child or health problems such as deafness and blindness.
Using an antibiotic to prevent these kinds of infections won't "be a magic bullet. but it will be another tool," said Chan, who teaches at Brown University and is chief medical officer of Open Door Health, a health center for gay, lesbian and transgender patients in Providence, Rhode Island.
Experts noted the CDC will have many factors to weigh as it develops the recommendations.
Among them: The drug can cause side effects like stomach problems and rashes after sun exposure. Some research found it ineffective in heterosexual women. And widespread use of doxycycline as a preventive measure could contribute to mutations that make bacteria impervious to the drug, which happened before with such antibiotics.
Nevertheless, the San Francisco Department of Public Health in October became the first U.S. health department to issue guidance about doxycycline as an infection-prevention measure. And some other clinics recommended the antibiotic to patients who may be at higher risk.
Derrick Woods-Morrow, a 33-year-old artist and an assistant professor at the Rhode Island School of Design, is an early adopter. He said he isn't a fan of condoms — they can break and sometimes people slip them off during sex. But he wants to stay healthy.
About a decade ago, he started taking an anti-viral medication before sex to protect himself from HIV infection. Five years ago, a doctor told him about research into whether doxycycline might protect people from other diseases.
"I thought it was probably in my best interest to protect myself, and my partners as well," he said. He said it's been a positive experience and he hasn't tested positive for chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis while using it.
"I feel like it's a tool to sort of take back the sexual freedoms that someone may have lost and to really enjoy sex and interactions with people with a peace of mind," he said.
Everyone knows that as people age into seniority, diseases and physical ailments become par for the course. Past middle age, good health simply gets harder to maintain.
However, some health conditions are more prevalent among younger people than older people. Using data from the World Health Organization, the experts at HealthGrove, a health research site powered by Graphiq, found the top 24 diseases that cause the greatest number of healthy years of life lost for people between the ages of 5-40. These conditions cause more years of healthy life to be lost for people in this age range than for people above it. The list is ranked from fewest to most years of healthy life lost per 100,000 people afflicted by the condition.
Many of these diseases are mental health conditions that tend to surface at different age ranges through young adulthood. Depression tends to rear its ugly head when people are between 20-24 years old, while ADHD tends to show up between 10-14. Though some argue that the prevalence of diseases like depression and ADHD are due to potentially more lenient diagnoses, even if that's the case, mental health is clearly a significant global issue.
Additionally, the data reflects the global increase in STDs, such as chlamydia and gonococcal infection (gonorrhea). Both of these are treatable, but their prevalence indicates that global improvements in safe sex education still need to be made.
From acne to STDs, here are the 24 diseases that affect younger people more than older people.
Healthy Years of Life Lost in 2013: 3 per 100K people Peak Age Range: 20-24 years
Also known as gonorrhea, this STD has become more globally prevalent in the last decade. It has also progressively developed resistance to antibiotic drugs, but it still can be cured with the right medication.
Healthy Years of Life Lost in 2013: 3 per 100K people Peak Age Range: 10-14 years
G6PD stands for glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency, and it is a genetic disorder that most often occurs in males. It mainly affects red blood cells and makes it harder for blood to carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.
Healthy Years of Life Lost in 2013: 18 per 100K people Peak Age Range: 15-19 years
Permanent dental caries, also known as tooth decay in permanent teeth, affects a vast majority of adults. Dental caries are caused by acids on the surface enamel of teeth. When sugars react with the dental bacteria, this corrosive acid is produced.
Healthy Years of Life Lost in 2013: 252 per 100K people Peak Age Range: 35-39 years
Dermatitis refers to inflammation of the skin. Though it is not contagious, it can make people afflicted by it feel uncomfortable or self-conscious. Certain medications and self-care practices can help treat the condition.
Healthy Years of Life Lost in 2013: 1,286 per 100K people Peak Age Range: 5-9 years
This is a common type on anemia in which blood lacks healthy red blood cells. Iron-deficiency anemia is when there isn't enough iron in the blood, so the body can't produce enough hemoglobin, which enables red blood cells to carry oxygen.
