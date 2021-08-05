Steelers use strong 2nd half to beat Cowboys 16-3

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 on Thursday night in the first NFL preseason game in two years.

Matthew Sexton's 36-yard punt return early in the third quarter jump-started the Steelers, and the Cowboys never challenged after it.

Last season's exhibition games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So maybe the enthusiastic crowd was an indication that even for a match between teams using few regulars, the hunger for pro football has not faded.

Or maybe it was simply a matter of two of the league's most popular franchises being on the field in the Hall of Fame game, regardless of how many backups were in action.

“Just being in a stadium full of fans, the energy they provided,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "We were without that for the good part of a year."

Not unexpectedly for the kickoff to the preseason, the game was marked by spotty offense and special teams — until Sexton came through.

“Sexton had a big punt return, I thought that ignited us,” Tomlin added. “That was the springboard for us moving forward.”