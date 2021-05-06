Stefanik blasts Cheney, says GOP must work as 'one team' with Trump

She said McCarthy has "changed his story" after initially saying Trump "bears responsibility" for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. McCarthy, who is tacitly backing the drive to oust her, has said Trump issued a video to try halting the violence.

Dozens of state and local officials and judges from both parties have found no evidence to support Trump's assertions that he was cheated out of an election victory.

Cheney, in the Post, agreed with Democrats that a bipartisan investigation should focus solely on the riot and not on disturbances at some of last summer's racial justice protests. In an apparent reference to her own situation, she said she would defend "basic principles" of democracy, "no matter what the short-term political consequences might be."

Biden weighed in at the White House on Wednesday.

"I think Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point," he told reporters.