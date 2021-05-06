Stefanik says she supports GOP review of Biden's Arizona victory as she stresses embrace of Trump

"My vision is to run with support from the President and his coalition of voters," Stefanik said, a reference to Trump, when asked what her vision is for GOP victory in the 2022 midterm elections.

"We are going to run as an alternative to the Biden agenda," she said, adding, "this is also about being one team. I'm committed to being a voice and sending a clear message that we are one team, and that means working with the President and working with all of our excellent Republican members of Congress."

Club for Growth, a conservative organization focusing on economic issues, came out Wednesday against Stefanik's bid to replace Cheney as House GOP conference chair, saying the New York moderate-turned-MAGA congresswoman is "NOT a good spokesperson" for the conference.

"Elise Stefanik is NOT a good spokesperson for the House Republican Conference," the group posted on Twitter. "She is a liberal with a 35% CFGF lifetime rating, 4th worst in the House GOP. House Republicans should find a conservative to lead messaging and win back the House Majority."