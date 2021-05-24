Stephen Colbert says he's going back before live audiences

NEW YORK (AP) — In one more step toward a reopened entertainment world, CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert's late-night show will return on June 14 to episodes with a full studio audience.

Audience members will have to provide proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending shows at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater. Face masks will be optional.

Since the COVID shutdown in March 2020, Colbert has produced 205 episodes without a live audience, taping his first monologue from the bathtub of his South Carolina home. In August, he moved to a small studio at the Sullivan Theater offices, usually only with the show's executive producer, stage manager and occasionally Colbert's wife watching.

Watching NBA playoff games and “Saturday Night Live” before audiences this past weekend was a reminder that those in attendance aren't just watching, they are participants in events that make a big difference for performers, said Bill Carter, executive producer of CNN's current documentary series, “The Story of Late Night.”

Telling jokes into a void has been especially hard for late-night performers, who depend upon the rhythm of the audience's response to their material, he said.