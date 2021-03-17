Stiff adoption scheme term sought for Arizona ex-politician

Authorities have said Petersen illegally paid women from the Pacific island nation to give up their babies in at least 70 adoption cases in the three states. Citizens of the Marshall Islands have been prohibited from traveling to the United States for adoption purposes since 2003.

He is being sentenced in Arizona for submitting false applications to the state’s Medicaid system so the pregnant Marshall Islands women could receive state-funded health coverage — even though he knew they didn’t live in Arizona — and for providing documents to a county juvenile court that contained false information. His sentencing in Utah on human smuggling convictions is scheduled for Monday.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office, which is prosecuting Petersen, called for aggravated sentences in the Arizona cases in a court filing last year — but didn’t respond to requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday about how many years in prison prosecutors want the former assessor to serve,

Prosecutors have said Petersen was in a position of trust as an attorney and elected official, but arbitrarily made up numbers when calculating adoption costs and, in court filings, regularly misrepresented how long he had been paying birth mothers’ living expenses.