Still divisive, Dr. Luke resurges at Grammys — as Tyson Trax

NEW YORK (AP) — With dark clouds looming behind him, controversial music producer and hitmaker Dr. Luke rose to the top of the Billboard charts last year with Doja Cat’s ubiquitous funk-pop jam “Say So,” along with Saweetie's anthemic bop “Tap In” and Juice WRLD's Top 5 pop smash “Wishing Well."

It marked a creative resurgence for the pop prince, who remains embroiled in a lawsuit with Kesha. His chart domination was followed by his first Grammy nomination in seven years — cementing his comeback.

That has the music world is split — some believe the art and the person should be separated, while others have blasted the Recording Academy for rewarding the hitmaker with a nomination for one of its top prizes.

But not all of the academy members may have been aware they were voting for Dr. Luke when they completed their ballots this year. That's because he used a moniker — Tyson Trax — for Doja Cat's “Say So,” which he produced and co-wrote. The hit tune is competing for record of the year, where Dr. Luke is in contention as the song’s producer.