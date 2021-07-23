Stitt taps Tulsa man for AG despite 'not qualified' rating

“As the state’s top law enforcer, we needed someone willing to fight and defend what’s best for all 4 million Oklahomans."

A formal swearing-in ceremony was scheduled for Friday afternoon at the state Capitol.

Stitt said he's known O'Connor for more than 20 years and considers him a “mentor" who helped advise him when Stitt was CEO of a mortgage company.

O'Connor will have to run for the seat in a statewide election in 2022, and he indicated Tuesday that he “absolutely" plans to do so.

“I want to get in there, get my hands dirty, and I’m sure it will take longer than 16 months," O'Connor said.

At least one Republican challenger, Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond, has filed paperwork indicating he plans to seek the post. Drummond lost to Hunter in a GOP primary in 2018 by fewer than 300 votes.