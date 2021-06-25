Stock higher as S&P 500 headed for best week since February

Stocks were mostly higher Friday, keeping the market on track for its biggest weekly gain since February. Investors got another set of data showing that inflation is likely going to remain under control for the time being, a relief for investors who have remained keenly focused on the issue for weeks.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 3:20 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite was basically flat. All three indexes are up 2% or more this week alone.

The Dow’s gains were being driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. Nike jumped 15%.

Markets have calmed since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected, if recent high inflation persists.