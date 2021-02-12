Stock indexes hover near recent highs in more wobbly trading

Major U.S. stock indexes wavered between small gains and losses Friday, as the market closed in on its second straight weekly gain after a wobbly week of trading.

Wall Street remains focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats move forward with their stimulus package.

The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% as of 2:13 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 57 points, or 0.2%, to 31,373. The Nasdaq composite inched up less than 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of small companies was also up less than 0.1%. The major indexes remain near the all-time highs each set earlier this week.

The muted moves follow several days of minor gains and losses for the broader market, but every major index is still on track for a weekly gain ahead of a long weekend. U.S. stock and bond markets are closed Monday for Washington’s Birthday.