Stock indexes open mostly higher; 'meme' stocks swing again

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street as gains for Big Tech companies offset weakness in banks and other parts of the market. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% in the early going Wednesday. The Nasdaq climbed 0.4%. Clover Health, one of the latest stocks to become hyped on social media, jumped another 18% while another one, AMC Entertainment, sank 11%. GameStop, the original “meme” stock to be championed by hordes of online investors, reports its latest earnings after the closing bell. Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.47% from 1.52% a day earlier.

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed after China reported a big jump in factory gate prices at a time when inflation is a top investor concern.

Shares fell London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong but rose in Paris and Shanghai. U.S. futures edged higher.

China's producer price index, which measures prices of raw goods and services, jumped 9% from a year earlier in May, the fastest increase since 2008 and above analysts' forecasts, the government said.

However, the headline consumer price index rose a more modest 1.3%, less than expected. Inflation in the first five months of the year averaged 0.4%.