Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street; yields fall

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for several big technology companies offset losses in banks and other parts of the market. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going Monday. The benchmark index is coming off its first weekly loss in three weeks. The Dow fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. Railroad operator Kansas City Southern soared 25% after agreeing to be acquired by Canadian Pacific for $25 billion. AstraZeneca rose after final-stage testing in the U.S. found that its coronavirus vaccine provided strong protection against sickness. Treasury yields fell.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement that it would end some emergency measures put in place last year to help the financial industry weather the pandemic.

France's CAC 40 shed 0.6% in early trading to 5,960.20, while Germany's DAX was little changed but inched up less than 0.1% to 14,622.59. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.4% to 6,681.90. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.3% at 32,413. S&P 500 futures fell nearly 0.1% to 3,897.75.