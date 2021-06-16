Stocks, bond yields in holding pattern ahead of Fed decision

The developer, which is known for eye-catching projects in prominent locations, issued a statement saying its shares were suspended from trading as of Tuesday under Hong Kong's takeover code.

Soho China's shares have surged 67% in the past month and nearly 30% in the past five days.

Japan released data that showed its trade surplus jumped 49.6% in May from the previous year, but analysts said that was less than expected and highlights how the world's third largest economy and its exports may be only slowly recovering from the pandemic.

Investors were also gauging data out of China on industrial production and retail sales, both of which showed growth signaling a recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5% to finish at 29,291.01. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6% to 3,278.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained nearly 0.1% to 7,386.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7% to 28,436.84, while the Shanghai Composite fell 1.1% to 3,518.33.

“Asian markets are quiet ahead of the Fed,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research Asia-Pacific at ING. “China’s data dump may stir things up a bit today, but the main focus will be on the Fed’s message and any hints they may give.”