Stocks claw back some lost ground; GameStop swings wildly

The S&P 500 was up 1.7% as of 3:08 p.m. Eastern, recovering much of the ground it lost a day earlier. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 486 points, or 1.6%, to 30,790. The Nasdaq composite was up 1.3%.

Mike Zigmont, director of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management, said the cascade on Wednesday likely began when larger institutions started taking steps to reduce their exposure to risk at the same time, partly because of the sharp and questionable gains in several stocks. That prompted others in the market to follow suit, accelerating the decline. Similar sentiment may be driving shares higher Thursday.

“You listen to your models and suddenly everybody is de-risking together and everything cascades.” he said. “Then you sleep on it and things don't look so bad.”

Gamestop was was down 26% after more than doubling in price the day before. The stock, trading at $256 a share, overnight was worth as much as $500 a share. Meanwhile AMC Entertainment was down 49.8%, after rising nearly 600% this month alone.

Investors are also focusing on company earnings. More than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to tell investors this week how they fared during the last three months of 2020.