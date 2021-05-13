Stocks climb after three days of losses, led by Big Tech

“Investors have kind of gotten conditioned about when there's volatility and when there are pullbacks: step in and buy the dip, and you will be rewarded in short order,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Recent economic reports have left many investors uneasy. Last week’s jobs report showed fewer employers hiring than had been expected, and on Thursday the government reported that wholesale prices jumped 0.6% last month, driven by higher costs for services and food. That was more than expected and the latest indication that inflation pressures are mounting.

Rising prices reflect growing economic activity after last year’s global shutdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. However investors worry inflation might disrupt the recovery or prompt central banks to withdraw stimulus and near-zero interest rates.

“The capital markets are clearly grappling in a tug of war,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.