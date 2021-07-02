Stocks climb on Wall Street following encouraging jobs data

In his speech, Xi warned that anyone who tries to bully China “will face broken heads and bloodshed.”

He appeared to be hitting back at the U.S. and others that have criticized China's trade and technology polices, military expansion and human rights record. The harsh rhetoric also appeared aimed at a domestic audience. But coming at a time of sharp tension with Washington, it struck an ominous tone.

Concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and whether vaccinations can contain it also are overhanging markets in Asia.

Fitch Solutions forecast in a report that Japan's economy will start to recover as growing numbers of people are vaccinated for COVID-19. Japan's vaccine rollout pace is about the same as the rest of Asia's, with about 10% of the population fully vaccinated. That lags the U.S. and much of Europe.

”We do note that the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic did create a significantly low base from which to grow from," Fitch said.

“The recovery in retail sales and consumer confidence will rely on the ability of the government to vaccinate enough of the population, so as to allow for the gradual easing of restrictions.”