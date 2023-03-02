NEW YORK — Stocks rose Thursday for their first gain in three days, even as bond yields climbed to tighten the squeeze on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 29.96 points, or 0.8%, to 3,981.35 after erasing a morning loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 341.73, or 1%, to 33,003.57, while the Nasdaq composite gained 83.50, or 0.7%, to 11,462.98.

Stocks flipped from losses to gains after a Federal Reserve official made comments that raised hopes the central bank may not ramp up its fight against inflation as aggressively as feared. That countered recent talk from other officials who raised worries about much bigger increases to interest rates following several hotter-than-expected reports on the economy.

Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said for now he still supports lifting the Fed's key overnight rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, up from its current 4.50% to 4.75%. That's lower than a good chunk of investors on Wall Street expect.

The mood was more dour in the morning after a report showed fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week for a third straight week. It's the latest data to show the job market remains more resilient than expected, though the Federal Reserve has jacked up interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.

While that's good news for workers and calms fears about a recession in the near term, the fear is that a too-strong jobs market could add upward pressure to inflation. Businesses typically pass their higher labor costs on to their customers in the form of higher prices, helping fuel inflation.

Shares of Salesforce soared 11.5% for one of the market's biggest gains after it topped forecasts for profit and revenue last quarter. It also gave a stronger-than-expected forecast for upcoming results.

Expectations have been coming down recently for profits at big U.S. companies given still-high inflation and interest rates. But several joined Salesforce in rising Thursday after posting encouraging results.

Macy's rose 11.1% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the holidays than analysts expected. It also gave a forecasted range for earnings this year that was above some analysts' expectations.

It ran counter to several other big retailers that have offered discouraging forecasts recently given the struggles of some U.S. households amid still-high inflation.

On the losing side was Telsa, which sank 5.9%. It said its next generation of vehicles will cost half as much but provided few details about its design in a presentation to investors.