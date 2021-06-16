Stocks dip, yields rise as Fed hints at dialing back support

Super-low interest rates have been one of the main fuel sources for the stock market's rocket ride to records, with its most recent coming on Monday. Investors' immediate reaction to the Fed's comments was to send stocks lower and bond yields higher. But the moves moderated as the Fed's chair, Jerome Powell, said in a press conference that any changes are likely still a ways away.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 174 points lower, or 0.5%, at 34,124, as of 3:20 p.m. Eastern time. It had been down as many as 382 points shortly after the Fed's announcement. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 1.54% from 1.50% late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations for Fed policy, rose to 0.20% from 0.16%.

In his press conference following the Fed's announcement, Powell said the bigger near-term change for markets will be when the Fed slows its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. He said again that they'll continue until “substantial further progress has been made” in getting the economy to full employment and prices to be stable. But he acknowledged that conditions have improved enough to start discussing them.

“You can think about this meeting as the talking about talking about meeting,” he said.