Stocks drift lower on Wall Street; yields continue to ease

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting lower in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday, giving back some of their big gains from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. A day before, it leaped 2.4% for its best performance since June, nearly erasing its entire loss from the week before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 25 points, or 0.1%, at 31,510, as of 10:55 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.7% lower.

For weeks, the market’s focus has been fixed on the bond market, where a swift recent rise in interest rates is threatening one of the main reasons for the stock market’s run to records through the pandemic.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased a bit more Tuesday morning, down to 1.42% from 1.44% late Monday. It’s a reprieve following weeks of relentless rising. The 10-year yield had crossed above 1.50% last week, up from roughly 0.90% at the start of the year, and the zoom higher raised worries that more increases would destabilize the market.