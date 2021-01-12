Stocks drift on Wall Street; Treasury yields keep rallying

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting close to their record heights Tuesday, while Treasury yields keep marching higher amid expectations that the economy will pull out of its slump after a powerful recovery sweeps the globe later this year.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged after the first 15 minutes of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 40 points, or 0.1%, at 30,968, as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% higher. Trading was jumbled, and the S&P 500 was nearly evenly split between stocks rising and falling.

Markets have been charging higher recently amid a wave of optimism about the future. The rollout of coronavirus vaccines has Wall Street anticipating a big rebound for the economy and corporate profits as daily life starts to return toward normal later this year. The recent sweep of the White House, Senate and House by Democrats also has raised expectations for another round of stimulus coming for the economy.

But the gains have been so big that critics say stocks and other investments simply look too expensive. Some measures of value are at their priciest levels since 2000, when the dot-com bubble was popping.