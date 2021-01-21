Stocks drift to mixed close; S&P 500 ekes out another record

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street Thursday as the earnings reporting season for U.S. companies ramped into higher gear. The S&P 500 edged up just one point, enough to mark another record high. The Dow and other market measures fell, as did most stocks. Insurer Travelers jumped after reporting a stronger-than-expected profit, as most companies have been doing so far in this earnings season. United Airlines fell after reporting a worse loss than expected. Economic reports were mixed, including one showing 900,000 workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. Treasury yields continued to move higher.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in afternoon trading, a day after setting an all-time high amid enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccines leading to an economic recovery and expectations that Washington will deliver more stimulus for the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 45 points, or 0.1%, at 31,233, as of 2:50 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% higher. More stocks were lower on Wall Street than higher.