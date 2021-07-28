Stocks edge higher after Fed notes progress on the economy

Stock indexes edged higher Wednesday afternoon on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged and will continue to buy billions in bonds every month even as it noted that the U.S. economy is strengthening.

The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:28 p.m. Eastern after wobbling between small gains and losses earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 105 points, or 0.3%, to 34,954, while the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks was up 1.1%.

Treasury yields headed higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.25% from 1.23% a day before.

In its statement, which followed the central bank's latest two-day policy meeting, the Fed noted that vaccinations were helping the economy, but it dropped a sentence it had included after its previous meeting that said those vaccinations have reduced the spread of COVID-19. That was the only reference to the delta variant that has caused a spike in COVID cases in several hotspots in the United States and many other countries.