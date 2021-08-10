Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide

Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweigh a slide in technology companies.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:33 p.m. Eastern, within striking distance of eclipsing the record high it set Friday. The majority of companies in the benchmark index made gains, but they were kept in check by technology companies, which have an outsized weight on the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 169 points, or 0.5%, to 35,271, also on pace for an all-time high. The pullback in technology stocks weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which was down 0.5%.

Banks made some of the strongest gains as bond yields edged higher. Banks benefit from higher yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.34% from 1.31% late Monday.

Oil prices pulled up after sliding most of the last week and into Monday. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 3.1% and helped lift energy stocks. Exxon Mobil rose 1.9%.

The broader market remains choppy with investors in the midst of a relatively quiet week. The latest round of corporate earnings is nearly finished and there are only a few pieces of economic data expected.