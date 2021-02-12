Stocks edge higher as Wall Street looks to close wobbly week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Friday, as Wall Street looks to close a wobbly week of trading.

The market remains focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats move forward with their stimulus package.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 1:15 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 45 points, or 0.1%, to 31,386 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of small companies rose 0.1%.

The muted moves follow several days of minor gains and losses for the broader market, but every major index is still on track for a weekly gain ahead of a long weekend. U.S. stock and bond markets are closed Monday for Washington’s Birthday.

Investors are hoping for a new round of U.S. government aid as the economic recovery falters. The latest U.S. government report on jobless claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy, even as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic. The University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment came in well below expectations as well, a sign that consumers are wary to spend in the face of economic uncertainty.