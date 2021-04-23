Stocks edge higher; S&P 500 still on track for weekly loss

Stocks were edging higher in early trading Friday, but the overall market is still on pace to end the week lower for the first time in five weeks.

Investors continue to be focused on individual company earnings, getting results late Thursday from chip giant Intel and, on Friday, companies like American Express and Honeywell.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly unchanged and the Nasdaq was up 0.7%.

The earnings reports out overnight were disappointing to investors. Intel fell 7% after the company, while beating analysts' forecasts, said it expected the ongoing chip supply shortage to remain for some time. The shortage of semiconductors has impacted industries outside of like technology. Car manufacturers like Ford, General Motors and others have had to do work stoppages due to the lack of chips.