Stocks edge lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed decision

Stocks edged lower Wednesday as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve on issues related to the economy and inflation.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 12:38 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 92 points, or 0.3%, to 34,206 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2%.

Banks, communications companies and industrial stocks weighed down the broader market, while health care companies made modest gains. The S&P 500 is sitting just below a record high set on Monday. Trading remains choppy as investors gauge how to position themselves amid the economic recovery and rising inflation.

“There’s not a lot of volatility right now, but we’ve had shallow ups and downs,” said Veronica Willis, investment strategy analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “It’s good to focus on the underlying state of the economy and how that could drive equities going forward.”

The Federal Reserve will end a two-day policy meeting later in the day. While investors do not expect the nation's central bank to increase interest rates from their near-zero levels, most are looking for some sort of guidance from the Fed on inflation.