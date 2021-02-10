Stocks end mixed after a day of wavering; bond yields fall

Major U.S. stock indexes ended another up-and-down day of trading more or less where they started out, although a small gain nudged the Dow Jones Industrial Average to another record high. The S&P 500 ended down less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq gave back 0.3%. Treasury yields fell after a government report showed that inflation remained tame last month. That’s encouraging for investors because it suggests the U.S. economy will be able to receive more stimulus without overheating. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.13% after being as high as 1.20% earlier this week.

The major U.S. stock indexes edged mostly higher in afternoon trading Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 ended a six-day winning streak.

Nearly 60% of the companies in the benchmark index rose, though a slide in technology stocks and companies that provide consumer services and products kept those gains in check.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 2:38 p.m. Eastern time after having been down 0.7% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66 points, or 0.2% to 31,441 and the Nasdaq was up less than 0.1%. The three are still trading near the record highs they reached in recent days.