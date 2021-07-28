Stocks end mixed after Fed notes progress on the economy

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it was seeing improvement in the economy, but not enough to start dialing down its support for it. The S&P 500 ended little changed after giving up a brief gain in the afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.7%. Small-company stocks rose. The latest company earnings have been broadly solid, though reactions from investors have been mixed. Pfizer and Boeing rose after reporting strong financial results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.23%.

Stock indexes edged higher Wednesday afternoon on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged and will continue to buy billions in bonds every month even as it noted that the U.S. economy is strengthening.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 3:38 p.m. Eastern after wobbling between small gains and losses earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 70 points, or 0.2%, to 34,982, while the Nasdaq rose 0.9%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks was up 1.7%.

Treasury yields headed higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.24% from 1.23% a day before.