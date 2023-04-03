NEW YORK — Stock markets around the world were mixed Monday as a jump in oil prices threatens to add upward pressure on inflation.

The S&P 500 gained 15.20 points, or 0.4%, to 4,124.51, though more stocks in the index fell than rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 327.00, or 1%, to 33,601.15, while the Nasdaq composite fell 32.45, or 0.3%, to 12,189.45.

Oil jumped 6.3% after Saudi Arabia and other crude-producing countries said over the weekend they would cut production. That lifted stocks of energy companies, including a 5.9% rise for Exxon Mobil, 9.9% leap for Marathon Oil and 4.3% gain for BP.

While oil's jump helps energy producers, it also weighs on much of the rest of the market. Beyond raising gasoline prices and other costs for everyone, it also dents one of the main themes that helped stocks rise in this year's just completed first quarter: that turmoil in the banking system and a continued slowdown in inflation could push the Federal Reserve to ease its hikes to interest rates.

The Fed has already jacked rates up at a feverish pace over the last year in hopes of undercutting high inflation. Higher rates can do that by slowing the economy, but they risk causing a recession later on.

They also drag down prices for stocks, bonds and other investments. That's a factor that helped cause the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history last month, which in turn meant harsher scrutiny on banks worldwide. The fear is that the banking industry's troubles could lead to a pullback in lending, which would further hurt the economy.

Hope on Wall Street had been rising that the Fed may already be done raising rates and that cuts to rates could even happen later this year. Such cuts would release some of the pressure on the economy, which is still growing thanks to a strong job market but has shown pain in the housing market and other corners.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose $5.04 to $84.93 per barrel. It's roughly back to where it was a month ago, though it's still well below where it was in March 2022, when it topped $130 per barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised worries about energy supplies.

Amazon was one of the heaviest weights on the index Monday after it slipped 0.9%.

Tesla fell 6.1% after it said over the weekend that deliveries in the first three months of the year fell short of analysts' expectations, even though it still set a record.