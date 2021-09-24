Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, S&P 500 manages weekly gain

Energy prices were broadly higher. The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil was 1% higher and has was up 3% for the week. The trend helped push up energy stocks. Cabot Oil & Gas rose 2.8%.

European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mostly lower.

Bond yields continued to head higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.46% from 1.41% late Thursday. The yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, was at 1.31% late Monday.

Nike was the latest company to warn investors about supply chain problems hurting revenue. Its stock slumped 6.2% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500. A wide range of industries face supply chain issues and that has investors worried about rising costs for businesses and consumers. Analysts have warned that the upcoming round of corporate earnings could be crimped because of those issues.