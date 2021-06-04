Stocks end the week higher as US jobs report calms Fed fears

“There are still seasonal issues,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. There is, she said, a “disconnect between job openings, which have been incredibly robust, and the desire or willingness to go back to work.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 2:28 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157 points, or 0.5%, to 34,734 and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%.

The early gains put the benchmark S&P 500 index back on track for a weekly gain after several choppy days of trading. Technology stocks were biggest gainers and doing the most to push the broader market higher. Microsoft rose 2.2% and Oracle rose 2.6%.

Communications companies and health care companies also made solid gains. Banks lagged the market as bond yields edged lower.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.55% from 1.62% late Thursday. The dip weighed on banks, but helped push tech stocks higher. Lower interest rates help stocks generally because they can steer some investors away from bonds that are paying little in interest toward riskier investments. Stocks that look the most expensive based on their earnings, such as technology companies, can be among the biggest beneficiaries.