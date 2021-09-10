Stocks fall broadly, remain on track for weekly losses

Stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower Friday, remaining on track for weekly losses in this holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 11:22 a.m. Eastern and is on track for a weekly loss of 1.2% and its fifth consecutive loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, slipped 140 points, or 0.4%, to 34,724 and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%.

A mix of health care companies, banks and other financial firms led the benchmark S&P 500 lower. Communication and technology stocks rose and helped temper some of the broader market's losses.

Stocks have traded in a narrow range for several weeks as most investors are sitting on the sidelines waiting to get a fuller understanding of where the economy is headed and how the pandemic is impacting corporations.

Investors got a negative piece of inflation data on Friday. Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010.