Stocks fall in afternoon trading, widening weekly losses

Stocks edged lower Thursday afternoon on Wall Street in choppy trading while investors continue assessing the pace of economic growth.

The holiday-shortened week has given investors several reports, some conflicting, to review for clues on the direction of the economy's recovery. The broader market has been choppy amid concerns that the recovery has slowed.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:34 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133 points, or 0.4%, to 34,897 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on track to end the week lower after two weeks of gains.

Health care and technology stocks were the heaviest weights dragging down the broader market. Eli Lilly fell 5.2% and Microsoft fell 0.7%. Banks and other financial companies made gains.

GameStop fell 1% after the video game retailer reported a worse-than-expected loss for the quarter. The company has been at the center of a battle between a group of online investors and Wall Street hedge funds since late last year, causing the stock to be extremely volatile.

Lululemon rose 11.2% after the athletic apparel seller's quarterly results came in well above analysts' expectations.