Stocks fall toward weekly loss as economy's pain deepens

Biden’s Democratic allies will have control of the House and Senate, but only by the slimmest of margins in the Senate. That could hinder the chances of the plan’s passage. The proposals could also help lead to higher tax rates for companies, which would crimp the profits that are the lifeblood of the stock market.

The urgency for providing such aid is ramping by the day. On Friday, a report showed that sales at retailers sank by 0.7% in December, a crucial month for the industry. The reading was much worse than the 0.1% growth that economists were expecting, and it was the third straight month of weakness.

Another report showed that inflation at the wholesale level remains low as the worsening pandemic keeps a lid on prices and economic activity.

A big question for investors is what big stimulus for the economy from Washington would mean for interest rates.

Treasury yields have been rallying amid expectations that the government will have to borrow a lot more money to pay for its stimulus, as well as rising forecasts for economic growth and inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury zoomed above 1% last week for the first time since last spring and approached 1.20% this week.