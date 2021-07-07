Stocks gain early, led by tech companies; bond yields drop

The FTSE 100 in London opened 0.5% higher at 7,136.05. Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.7% to 15,618.92 while the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.3% to 6,525.16.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was up less than 0.1% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off less than 0.1%.

On Tuesday, the S&P lost 0.2% but still is up 15.6% for the year. The Dow shed 0.6% while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1% to 28,366.95 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.4% to 27,960.62.

The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.7% to 3,553.72 after China's Cabinet announced it would impose stricter data security and other standards on companies that want to join foreign stock exchanges.

The announcement, at a time when Beijing is tightening control over technology industries, is a potential hurdle for Chinese entrepreneurs who have raised billions of dollars abroad. It comes after ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. was ordered to stop signing up new users and remove its app from online stores while it increases security for customer information.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.6% to 3,285.34 while the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney gained 0.9% to 7,326.90.