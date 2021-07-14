Stocks give up an early gain and turn mixed on Wall Street

Stocks gave up an early gain and turned mixed on Wall Street as banks and energy companies fell while other sectors rose.

Investors were keeping a close eye on a new batch of earnings news from banks, airlines and other companies as well as the latest report showing another rise in inflation.

Investors are looking closely at the latest round of earnings for confirmation about the scale and pace of the economic recovery as people return to work, travel again and generally try to get back to some semblance of normal following the worst of the virus pandemic.

The S&P 500 was little changed as of noon Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45 points, or 0.1%, to 34,842 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Small-company stocks continued to lag the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index fell 1.3%.

Energy companies had some of the biggest losses, partly due to a drop of 2.4% in the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil. Cabot Oil & Gas fell 3.4%.

Technology stocks were higher, led by a 1.8% gain in Apple following a published report that the consumer electronics giant planned to increase production of iPhones.

Long-term bond yields were mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.35% from 1.41% late Tuesday.