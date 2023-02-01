Stocks hit summer highs as Fed sees progress on inflation

NEW YORK — Wall Street climbed Wednesday to its best level since the summer following the Federal Reserve's latest hike to interest rates amid progress in slowing inflation.

The S&P 500 rallied back from an early 1% loss to rise 1% after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the economy is on the path toward reducing inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a drop of 500 points to rise 6, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 2%.

As expected, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to its highest level since late 2007. It's the smallest such increase in the Fed's rate hikes since March.

Much of Wall Street is hoping that cooling inflation means the Fed may raise rates a bit more, before taking a pause and then possibly cutting rates toward the end of the year.

Powell did reiterate Wednesday that "ongoing increases" in interest rates will be needed to bring inflation down to the Fed's target level. But he also said, "We can now say, I think for the first time, that the disinflationary process has started."

That got Wall Street thinking about a future with no more rate increases. Higher interest rates try to snuff out inflation by slowing the economy and dragging on prices for stocks and other investments.

Many investors see the economy likely heading down one of two paths: either a relatively short and shallow recession or a much deeper and more painful one. Building hopes for the former helped stocks rally through January.

A third pathway for the economy is also possible, said Rich Weiss, senior vice president at American Century Investments: one that happened during the 1970s, when inflation reignited after the Federal Reserve let up on interest rates too soon.

One area influencing expectations for the Fed is the job market, which has remained resilient.

Reports on Wednesday gave a mixed picture on hiring. Private payrolls rose by 106,000 in January, according to ADP. That's a slowdown from a month earlier and below economists' expectations.

But a separate report from the U.S. government indicated more strength. It said the number of job openings increased to 11 million in December, better than expected.

The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for the Fed, fell to 4.11% Wednesday from 4.21% late Tuesday. The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, fell to 3.42% from 3.51% late Tuesday.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 42.61 to 4,119.21, its highest close since August. The Dow gained 6.92, or less than 0.1%, to 34,092.96, and the Nasdaq jumped 231.77 to 11,816.32.