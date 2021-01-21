Stocks drift around records in mixed trading on Wall Street

Homebuilders D.R. Horton and Lennar were each rising at least 2% following the encouraging report on housing starts, while Paccar climbed 8.3% after saying it will partner with autonomous-vehicle company Aurora to develop self-driving Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks.

On the losing end was United Airlines, which lost 5.5% after reporting a worse loss for the end of 2020 than analysts expected. The worsening pandemic is keeping fliers out of the skies, and the company’s forecast for revenue at the start of 2021 fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.11% from 1.07% late Wednesday.

Besides optimism about vaccines and the prospect for more stimulus from Washington, huge actions by central banks around the world are also helping to prop up stock markets. The Federal Reserve has its first policy meeting of the year next week, and it has said it doesn't expect to pull interest rates off their record lows anytime soon. Low rates can help push up prices for stocks and other investments.