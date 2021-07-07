Stocks indexes are mostly higher after latest Fed minutes

Bond yields have moved steadily lower the past month, with a particularly steep drop the past two days. It's an unusual occurrence for the bond market given there's been no economic data to imply an economic slowdown or deflation. In fact, the data for several weeks has shown the opposite — an economic growing quickly out of the pandemic, and inflation tied to demand for raw materials and workers.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was trading at 1.32%, down from 1.37% the day before. A month ago, the 10-year note was trading at around 1.62%. The last time bond yields moved lower so quickly was in March 2020 when the pandemic effectively shut down the U.S. economy.

Lower bond yields can be good for many parts of the economy, however. Mortgage rates are tied closely to bond yields, and government borrowing costs fall when the cost of issuing bonds decreases.

Stocks that are heavily influenced by interest rates, particularly banks, slipped in early trading but mostly recovered.

Investors were concerned for much of the year about rising inflation and whether higher rates were going to be temporary and tied to the growing economy or longer lasting. The Federal Reserve has said it expects any bump to be short-term and investors seem to be less fearful about a post-pandemic economy with higher inflation.

“There's a fundamental reset going on right now where investors are looking beyond 2021 and 2022,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management. “Once we get beyond the recovery, the next normal is probably going to look like the last normal.”

