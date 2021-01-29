Stocks indexes open lower, while GameStop, AMC soar again

Elsewhere, investors watched virus infection spikes in Europe and Asia, renewed travel curbs and negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package.

“We are still moving towards a recovery from the pandemic, just a heck of a lot bumpier than anyone had expected,” said Stephen Innes of Axi in a report.

In midday trading, the FTSE 100 in London fell 1.3% to 6,440.25 while Frankfurt's DAX lost 1.4% to 13,470.33. The CAC 40 in Paris tumbled 1.6% to 5,421.64.

On Wall Street, the future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off about 1% while the S&P 500 future showed a decline of 0.8%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 on Thursday rose out of the red for the year as investors watched wild swings in GameStop, which skidded 44.3%. Cinema chain AMC and other stocks that have become targets for online traders also gyrated.

Several fell after Robinhood and other trading platforms restricted trading, causing an outcry by some customers. Robinhood has restored some trading in the shares Friday, which has prompted their gains in the premarket.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,483.70 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.6% to 28,369.67.