Stocks little changed; Walmart rises on online sales

Stocks were mixed, moving between small gains and losses on Tuesday morning, as investors remain focused on the possibility for more inflation later this year as well as the economic recovery as the coronavirus pandemic comes to a close.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of 10:11 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.4%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 0.2%.

Earnings season is nearly over, with retailers being among the last to report. Walmart rose 4% after the giant retailer's earnings beat estimates as online shopping saw significant growth from a year ago, driven in part by Americans buying online in the pandemic.

Investors have been worried the last six weeks or so about whether rising inflation will prove to be either temporary or whether it will endure. Prices are rising for everything from gasoline to food as the economy recovers from its more than year-long malaise.