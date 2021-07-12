Stocks mixed ahead of earnings season; banks in focus

Stocks were wobbling between small gains and losses in early trading Monday ahead of a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% to a fresh record, rebounding from the previous day’s loss.

Earnings season kicks off this week. The big Wall Street banks report their results starting Tuesday starting with JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Also reporting this week will be Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. A handful of other big companies report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.

Expectations are high this quarter for publicly traded companies. The pandemic is waning, and all of the United States effectively reopened again in the last quarter as vaccine availability became widespread. Investors will be looking to see not only what sort of profits these companies brought in the last three months, but also what their outlook is now that things are normalizing.