Stocks mixed as investors eye bond market; tech shares rise

Stocks were mixed in afternoon trading on Monday as Wall Street continues to eye the bond market, where yields pulled back a bit from Friday’s sharp increase.

The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 12:46 p.m. Eastern as rising technology and consumer discretionary shares were offset by declines in banks and energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,792. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite was up slightly, rising 0.2%.

Investors’ focus remains on the recovery of the U.S. and global economies from the coronavirus pandemic. The $1.9 trillion aid package for the U.S. economy has lifted investors’ confidence in a strong recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year, but also raised concerns about a potential jump in inflation.

President Joe Biden also laid out a plan, in a prime-time speech last Thursday, to expand vaccine eligibility to all Americans by May 1, which should also translate into faster economic growth.

Rising interest rates continue to be a key concern for investors following the sudden jump over the last month in bond yields. Rates are not yet at a concerning level, and both the markets and economy can easily digest them, said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.