Stocks mixed as investors eye bond market

Stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday as investors sifted a mixed bag of data from China. Wall Street continues to eye the bond market, where yields gave back some of last week's gains.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% at 10:05 a.m. Eastern as rising industrial and consumer discretionary shares were offset by declines in banks and energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% as well, dragged down by the same industries. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite was up slightly, rising 0.2%.

Investors' focus remains on the recovery of the U.S. and global economies from the coronavirus pandemic. The $1.9 trillion aid package for the U.S. economy has lifted investors' confidence in a strong recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year, but also a potential jump in inflation.

President Joe Biden also laid out a plan, in a prime-time speech last week on Thursday to expand vaccine eligibility to all Americans by May 1, which should also translate into faster economic growth.